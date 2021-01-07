Merculet (MVP) Trading Up 37.5% Over Last 7 Days

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $161,018.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinMex, Kucoin and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00025423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00114404 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.51 or 0.00472048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00049825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00231974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,288,041,608 tokens. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinMex, Bilaxy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

