Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Mercer International stock remained flat at $$11.39 on Friday. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -325.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mercer International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Mercer International worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

