Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.15. 32,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. Mercantile Bank has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $473.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.17 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

