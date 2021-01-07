MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $332,800.49 and approximately $51,261.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00113274 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.00491532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00049807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00243183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016225 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

