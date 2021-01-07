MedicCoin (MEDIC) Achieves Market Cap of $53,809.68

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $53,809.68 and $41.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 101% against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002152 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001354 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

