MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MedAvail stock opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

In other MedAvail news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 106,570 shares of company stock worth $1,420,596. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

