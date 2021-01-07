McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 28,251.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 463,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 49,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 469,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 96,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

MUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.