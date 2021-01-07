McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.03.

McDonald’s stock opened at $211.00 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

