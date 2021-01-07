MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.26 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 423,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 331,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBI. BidaskClub lowered MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $387.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 598.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Company Profile (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

