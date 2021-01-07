Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

MAXN stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.