Maverick Chain (MVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $326,102.65

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $326,102.65 and approximately $3,386.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00110876 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.00452404 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00230593 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

