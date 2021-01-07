Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Up 27.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shot up 27.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.80 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Matinas BioPharma traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.74. 20,699,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 719% from the average session volume of 2,528,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102,068 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the second quarter worth about $40,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

About Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

