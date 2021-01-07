MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.25. 104,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 165,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $497.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

