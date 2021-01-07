Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

MAS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $163,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,885.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $591,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Masco by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 56.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $113,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.