Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.34.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00. Masco has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $163,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,885.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,066 shares of company stock valued at $493,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Masco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Masco by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after buying an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Masco by 29.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Masco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,644,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,926,000 after buying an additional 291,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.