Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,584 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.31 on Thursday, reaching $364.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,387. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

