Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 164,451 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 202,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 674,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.