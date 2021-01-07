Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,725 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after buying an additional 172,907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 750,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,852,000 after acquiring an additional 89,277 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 613,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $53,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock worth $521,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,082. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 171.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

