Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,238. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

