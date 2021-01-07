Martin Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334,448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 22.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 223,845 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $81,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,274,304. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock worth $35,870,235 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

