Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $125.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Gordon Haskett from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.40.

MAR opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.14 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. First American Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 49,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,481,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

