Marotta Asset Management Sells 2,233 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Marotta Asset Management decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $318,931,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $348.20. The company had a trading volume of 257,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,704. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $337.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $346.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

