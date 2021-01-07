Marotta Asset Management Reduces Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,252,000 after acquiring an additional 818,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 112,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 2,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,493. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.