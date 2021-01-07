Marotta Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,202 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 65,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $396,000.

IWS traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.19. 11,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,434. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

