Marotta Asset Management Has $702,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marotta Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after acquiring an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after buying an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after buying an additional 100,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after acquiring an additional 203,275 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

