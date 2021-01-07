Marotta Asset Management Has $3.84 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.0% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,485,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 853,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,065,000 after buying an additional 691,850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,821,000 after buying an additional 65,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,244,000.

XBI stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.33. 263,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.01. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $152.70.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

