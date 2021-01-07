Marotta Asset Management Has $296,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marotta Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.73. 1,099,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,078,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

