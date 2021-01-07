Marotta Asset Management Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,053. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.47 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.