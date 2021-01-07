Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 5.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 51.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

