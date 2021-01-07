Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.96. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.51 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.
Marlin Business Services Company Profile
Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.
