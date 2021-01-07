MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $576.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $578.00 to $576.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $608.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $509.55.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $545.08 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $553.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.16.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $3,675,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

