Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Gap Up to $1.47

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $2.40. Marker Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 37,003 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $80.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.