Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its target price increased by Truist from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,125.40.

MKL traded down $14.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,044.55. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,073. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,005.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,000.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.66. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Markel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

