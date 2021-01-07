Marc Legault Sells 6,071 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$548,150.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,404,450.28.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$95.79 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a market cap of C$23.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Eight Capital increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

