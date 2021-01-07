Marc Eisenberg Sells 69,082 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Stock

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $512,588.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $578.09 million, a P/E ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

