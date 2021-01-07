Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Manning & Napier stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 3.01. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

In other Manning & Napier news, Director Ebrahim Busheri purchased 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $61,630.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 44,718 shares of company stock worth $172,851. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth about $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the third quarter worth about $61,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Manning & Napier during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

