Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of MANH opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $108.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

