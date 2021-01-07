Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.
Shares of MANH opened at $106.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $108.07.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,157,743.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.