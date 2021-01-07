Maker (MKR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $282.15 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded up 83.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $1,073.26 or 0.02722507 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and $282.15 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00293025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00030170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024355 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,428 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bibox, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Kucoin, GOPAX, IDEX, DDEX, BitMart and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

