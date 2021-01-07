Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.04

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.04 and traded as high as $74.57. Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) shares last traded at $74.57, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Laurentian upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. The firm has a market cap of C$697.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.04.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The firm had revenue of C$38.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600004 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

