MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $22.89.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund
Read More: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.