Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Trading Down 12.9%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,110,309 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 746,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Maiden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Maiden alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $178.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maiden stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Maiden worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.