Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

MGY stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.9% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,892,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,647,000 after buying an additional 401,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,393,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after buying an additional 77,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,820,000 after buying an additional 848,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 531,224 shares during the last quarter. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

