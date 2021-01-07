MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

NYSE MX opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $513.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 862,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,231,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

