Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

MGLN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magellan Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $1,113,297.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,114.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,622 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Magellan Health by 221.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

