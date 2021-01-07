Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of MFNC opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $138.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mackinac Financial (MFNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.