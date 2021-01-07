Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Lympo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $224,477.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00296761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00030876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,065.83 or 0.02762962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012820 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.