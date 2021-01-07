Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$10.85.

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock opened at C$11.97 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.08 and a 1 year high of C$12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.50.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$570,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have bought 228,330 shares of company stock worth $1,114,706 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

