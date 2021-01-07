Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Receives $10.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $13.80 to $12.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 84,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.