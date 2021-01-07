Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of LL stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

