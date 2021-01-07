LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.9%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.88. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

