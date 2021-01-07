LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LPKFF stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.
