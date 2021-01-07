LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LPKFF stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Get LPKF Laser & Electronics alerts:

LPKF Laser & Electronics Company Profile

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPKF Laser & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.